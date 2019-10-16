Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal to attend 14 rallies to galvanise AAP before polls

The party is also set to reactivate the network of ‘Vijay Pramukh’ to reach out to households and inform the public about recent announcements and previous achievements.

Each of Kejriwal’s district-level meets are expected to attract at least 1,000 volunteers.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a series of public meetings from Wednesday across 14 districts of Delhi. The exercise is aimed at galvanising Aam Aadmi Party workers before the battle of Assembly elections.

Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai informing about the campaign also said that an ‘AK App’ will be launched by the party on October 16 for CM Kejriwal to connect with party volunteers. Party officials also stated that party workers can put in suggestions and feedback for the senior leaders to review based on which strategies could be altered if required.

The party is also set to reactivate the network of ‘Vijay Pramukh’ to reach out to households and inform the public about recent announcements and previous achievements of the AAP government. 

Each Vijay Pramukh is given the responsibility of around 10 households. The AAP plans on having 1,40,000 such volunteers on the ground to attract voters in their favour for the fast approaching assembly elections. The idea is borrowed from BJP’s ‘Panna Pramukh’ which functioned on a similar premise.

“AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will start campaigning for the party and will stay in touch with all the volunteers. He will hold dialogues with the volunteers of the party at 14 districts,” said Rai. 

