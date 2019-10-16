MCDs increase residential building limit to 500 sqm

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation along with North and East MCDs have increased permit limit for building sanction plan from 105 sqm up to 500 sqm and also facilitated the process online.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held between L-G Anil Baijal and Commissioners and Mayors of all three municipal corporations where the new format was brought in. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation being the nodal agency has carried out the reforms. Under Ease of Doing Business scheme, a new online module was introduced for the sanction plan in respect of the low-risk residential buildings up to 500 sqm under Unified Building Bylaws 2021.

To ensure the transparency and ease to the public, SDMC has developed an online module. The construction permits can be applied online by using a Common Application form and no personal interaction with the offices and officers concerned will be required in any case.