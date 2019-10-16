Home Cities Delhi

Odd-even scheme: Two-wheelers likely to be exempted, final call to be made soon

The Transport department has also suggested to rise the fine for violations of the odd-even formula from earlier Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000.

Vehicular traffic during smoggy weather in New Delhi on Tuesday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gearing up for implementing odd-even scheme early next month, Delhi government is likely to exempt two-wheelers from the ambit of the vehicle rationing method in line with the suggestion of the Transport department, an official said.

The Transport department has suggested to allow two-wheelers during odd-even scheme to be in force from November 4-15.

It has also suggested to rise the fine for violations of the odd-even formula from earlier Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000, he said.

Delhi government has already announced exemption to women under the scheme which will be in place to combat likely high air pollution post-Diwali.

The private CNG vehicles will be banned during the scheme period.

"The department has suggested to exempt two-wheelers from odd-even scheme considering the public transport will be unable to bear the burden in case two-wheelers which form around two-third of registered number of vehicles in the city, are banned for the whole period of the scheme.

It has however suggested to raise the penalty for violation from Rs 2000 to Rs 4000," said the government functionary.

The hike in a penalty for violation of odd-even scheme has been suggested as per the amended Motor Vehicle Act, which empowers government for such a decision in the interest of public safety.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot was not available for his reaction on the development.

A final decision on the suggestion of the Transport department will be taken by the government "soon", said the government functionary.

Last week, announcing exemption to women under the odd-even scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that a decision on whether two-wheelers should be exempted from the scheme or not is yet to be taken.

"We are consulting experts," he had said.

Under the formula, vehicles with last digit, odd or even, of their registration number, ply on alternate days Sources said that a note of Transport department's suggestion to exempt two-wheelers has been sent to the Chief Minister for a final call on it.

According to official estimates, two-wheelers which are considered as major contributors to air pollution, account for 64.43 per cent of the total registered vehicles in Delhi.

