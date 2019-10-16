Privileges of overstaying ex-MPs to be revoked

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha’s house committee on Tuesday took a hard stance against 27 former MPs for overstaying in their official residences by directing that the water, power and gas connections of their homes be disconnected. The committee has also sought police help.

The committee, chaired by BJP MP C R Patil, decided to approach Delhi Police to ensure that the ex-MPs vacate the accommodation allotted to them in Lutyens Delhi as soon as possible.

On May 25, President Ram Nath Kovind dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Modi government was formed for a second term. According to the rules, former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

Nearly five months since the formation of the new cabinet and the MPs seem to be in no haste of leaving. Because of these former MPs not vacating their bungalows, the newly-elected members have been staying in transit accommodation such as their respective state guest houses or the Western Court,

sources said.

The panel has been unable to allot houses to the MPs despite their repeated requests, they added.