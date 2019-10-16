Rediscovering art from the past

By Express News Service

Inspired by the Mauryan empire, we have covered the main elements from Chandragupta Maurya, Bindusara and Ashoka’s reign in the collection called Bhava,” said jewellery designer Ageerika Hari, who launched her latest designs under her brand called Vaitaanika, yesterday at Chanakyapuri.

People in the Maurayan age loved to wear ornaments made of silver, gold, pearls, lapis and many other precious stones. Such references can also be found in the writings of travellers from Greece, chiefly Megasthenes and Nearchus, who visited Mauryan India. According to them, the art of making jewellery reached the heights of perfection during the Mauryan period.

When asked what attracted her most about the Iron Age, historical power based in Magadha, Hari said, “It was one of the largest political entity in the sub-continent and each generation witnessed a lot of change. Also, there were a lot of elements that were discovered during this period that got me intrigued to explore more. While we have only touched a few aspects, there are so many design elements we can bring into jewellery.” The designer went through numerous books to understand how jewellery during that time looked and how the Greek influence found a way into the designs.

“The new collection has a 95-sterling silver base with a lot of precious stones such as rubies, emerald, black diamonds and zircon to add a little glamour,” said Hari, adding, “The collection offers a range of pendants, brooches, cuff bracelets, earrings and cocktail rings.”

Hari, who is first in her family to have ventured in the jewellery industry, describes her journey as enriching. “It’s about seven years since I started and today, I have nine collections in silver and launched our gold polki collection last year. And in another weeks’ time, our store will also have 18 karat gold and diamond jewellery.”