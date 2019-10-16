Home Cities Delhi

Robber used slingshot to break windows of Journalist's car in Delhi

West Delhi Police said that the thief who was active in the Inderpuri area and was involved in several cases of theft.

Published: 16th October 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Car thief, robber

Representational image. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old who allegedly took away the phone of a CGTN journalist by breaking the window of her car, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday. 

Earlier, the police had said that the CCTV camera installed outside Pusa Institute, where the incident occurred, was facing the other side and couldn’t capture the accused while committing the crime. 

On Tuesday, in a press statement west Delhi Police said that the thief who was active in the Inderpuri area and was involved in several cases of theft, used to steal mobile phone and other valuable things by breaking window glass by using slingshot. 

The upper part of his body has serious burn injuries, according to police. “Nobody would doubt him because of the injuries. He exploited people’s sympathy,” an officer said, adding that he was drunk while he committed the robberies.

Identified as Rohit alias Monu, the arrestee is a resident of JJ Colony, Inderpuri. Four cases of theft and robbery registered at Inderpuri Police Station were solved after his arrest. A slingshot with pellets and a button-operated knife were recovered from him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi robbery
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp