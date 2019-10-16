Robber used slingshot to break windows of Journalist's car in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old who allegedly took away the phone of a CGTN journalist by breaking the window of her car, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the police had said that the CCTV camera installed outside Pusa Institute, where the incident occurred, was facing the other side and couldn’t capture the accused while committing the crime.

On Tuesday, in a press statement west Delhi Police said that the thief who was active in the Inderpuri area and was involved in several cases of theft, used to steal mobile phone and other valuable things by breaking window glass by using slingshot.

The upper part of his body has serious burn injuries, according to police. “Nobody would doubt him because of the injuries. He exploited people’s sympathy,” an officer said, adding that he was drunk while he committed the robberies.

Identified as Rohit alias Monu, the arrestee is a resident of JJ Colony, Inderpuri. Four cases of theft and robbery registered at Inderpuri Police Station were solved after his arrest. A slingshot with pellets and a button-operated knife were recovered from him.