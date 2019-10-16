The subtle art of ceramics

By Express News Service

I think I can best express myself through ceramics. Clay by nature is a soft medium but after firing, it transforms into a hard surface. There is an element of surprise after the firing process,” says Nishant Kumar who is inspired by architecture and nature. The ceramist will be collaborating with artist Durga Kainthola on the upcoming International Ceramic Art Residency next month in Delhi’s Niv Art Centre’s gallery.

Talking about the highlights of the residency, Kainthola, an alumnus of Sir JJ School of Art, Mumbai, says, “Age is no bar for this one. The various procedures involved in the making of ceramics often deter people to try it. So keeping this aspect in mind, Kumar is on board.”

Kainthola will be curating an exhibition in December with artworks made by the participants in the Delhi workshop.

Talking about the learning experience a participant will get to enjoy here, she says, “We all learn and unlearn from watching each other at such workshops. Since there will be an interaction for two weeks among the participants, it will be beneficial for both, the students and the professionals. Round-the-clock studio access with materials such as clay, kiln and glaze among others, and assistance will be provided as well. The deadline to apply is October 20 and the residency dates are November 26 to December 5.”

The artists will only need to bring their own tools. A few artist talks will be organised during the residency.

During the two-week period, an artist will have to create three works of art, a minimum of one feet height and will get to stay in well-maintained, spacious air-conditioned dormitories with the facility of lunch.

All they need to do is contribute `15,000 towards the residency and four-day exhibition. The gallery will neither take any work from the artist nor any commission on the sale of an artwork.

