A fun-filled shopping spree in the night

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

On completing 15 years of its presence in Mehrauli, Olive Qutub brought back its night market, Flea By Nite, to the capital city last weekend.

Organised in collaboration with Kallisto events, a creative-led event management company, the two-day event had fashion, accessories, footwear and home decor products on display. Over 20 brands including House of Eda, Essgee, Amama, Bejeweled Jewels, and Sarto Label participated here.

Smriti Puri,co-founder (of Kallisto Events said, “After a gap of four years, we recreated the flea night event that started on Olive Qutub’s terrace at 1:00 pm and went on till midnight. We had 23-25 brands participating and the response was fabulous.”

There were good pump-up songs playing in the background, and big pedestal fans - on either sides of the narrow path in between the stalls and bar - blowing away hair and everything else in front of them.

Akarsh Bhatia of 55 Luxe said, “My brand was participating in two events simultaneously - at Select Citywalk pop-up and Flea By Nite. From sales point, flea event was not very helpful but yes it had the crowd we were looking for. We had a really good show at the mall. I feel it would have been better if the flea show was spread in an open and larger area. I could only display half of the stuff I had got.”

The event was packed with A-listers design brands such as Edward Larempuria, Nandini Bhalla, Ad Singh , Shantanu and Nikhil, Dolly Singh, and Bhuvan Bam and top names of the city attending it.

Organiser Poonam Puri said, “We curated the event end-to-end. We had a couple of sub-events like a Glam Walk by Simran Arya and Ujjwal Dubey that happened from the terrace to the ground floor on Saturday. AD Singh, owner, Kallisto Events, Olive had also participated in it.”

On Day 2, there was a cocktail master class by Bina Ramani and Shuchir Suri took over the bar on both the days from 8-10 pm. He was promoting his tonic water Jade Forest.

About the overcrowding at the venue, Puri said, “Olive has a look and feel of its own. Making it any grander would have taken away its charm. This time it was held on the terrace. May be, next time we can spread it on both ground and first floor to make it less congested.”