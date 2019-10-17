Home Cities Delhi

CM Kejriwal launches AK app to reach out to citizens, tackle fake news

The AK app will list the achievements of the AAP government since it came to power as well the recent announcements by the CM.

CM Arvind Kejriwal during the launch of AK mobile app in New Delhi on Wednesday.

CM Arvind Kejriwal during the launch of AK mobile app in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of assembly elections next year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched his own mobile app to stay in touch with volunteers and people, and tackle “fake news” spread against the Aam Aadmi Party.

The application which will be available on online stores free of cost will trace the chief minister’s journey, from his days as a student at IIT Kharagpur, to his struggle as an activist, and subsequent transition into politics.

The AK app will list the achievements of the AAP government since it came to power as well the recent announcements by the CM on water, electricity and other public welfare schemes.  “Aam Aadmi Party is the newest party in the country, born only a few years ago. We have been using social media platforms to reach out to the people. The AK app is another step towards our social outreach” said Kejriwal at the launch of application.

Meanwhile, while addressing a public rally in West Delhi area of Delhi Kejrwal stated that “As long as I am alive, honesty is guaranteed in the Aam Aadmi Party and its government.” 

He urged the party volunteers to treat the upcoming assembly polls as another “freedom struggle”.“Don’t fight the upcoming elections for the Aam Aadmi Party or for Kejriwal. Fight these elections with the spirit as that of a freedom struggle as the AAP is the only ray of hope in the current political scenario in the country,” he said.

