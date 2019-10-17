Home Cities Delhi

Delhi school teachers stranded due to SDMC mess

With no further notice regarding joining of primary school teachers, fate of more than 3,770 applicants now remains uncertain.

Published: 17th October 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Primary School Teachers protest cancellation of their appointment by SDMC, at EDMC HQ, in Patparganj.

Primary School Teachers protest cancellation of their appointment by SDMC, at EDMC HQ, in Patparganj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With no further notice regarding joining of primary school teachers, fate of more than 3,770 applicants now remains uncertain.

Though the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which is the nodal agency for appointment of teachers, withdrew the order of cancellation of primary teachers’ appointment on Tuesday, the MCD has not come up with any further notice on their joining dates.

“This is a matter in which the SDMC should not have intervened. The civic body is just an implementing agency; the letter should have been issued by DSSSB,” said a senior official of SDMC on anonymity.

Owing to this order, applicants began protests outside the municipal corporation offices besides at the head office of MCD and Delhi government office.“It is confusing even for the civic body. We have been getting calls from politicians…even candidates have many queries. The department is clueless about the next step to be taken. This is an unnecessary mess SDMC has stepped into,” the official noted.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal who runs the NGO Social Jurist said, “DSSSB has the option to challenge CAT order in the High Court. There is no legal or moral justification on part of MCDs to stop joining of selected candidates for primary teacher posts.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi SDMC Delhi school teachers
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp