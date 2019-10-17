Delhi school teachers stranded due to SDMC mess

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With no further notice regarding joining of primary school teachers, fate of more than 3,770 applicants now remains uncertain.

Though the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which is the nodal agency for appointment of teachers, withdrew the order of cancellation of primary teachers’ appointment on Tuesday, the MCD has not come up with any further notice on their joining dates.

“This is a matter in which the SDMC should not have intervened. The civic body is just an implementing agency; the letter should have been issued by DSSSB,” said a senior official of SDMC on anonymity.

Owing to this order, applicants began protests outside the municipal corporation offices besides at the head office of MCD and Delhi government office.“It is confusing even for the civic body. We have been getting calls from politicians…even candidates have many queries. The department is clueless about the next step to be taken. This is an unnecessary mess SDMC has stepped into,” the official noted.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal who runs the NGO Social Jurist said, “DSSSB has the option to challenge CAT order in the High Court. There is no legal or moral justification on part of MCDs to stop joining of selected candidates for primary teacher posts.”