Doorstep delivery of groceries for the deprived in Delhi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Wakf Board (DWB) has decided to provide groceries to about 10,000 economically weaker families every month. This is the first time the board in the national capital has approved a scheme to cater to the need of foodgrains and other kitchen essentials of financially deprived households.

Under the plan, each family will get a ‘Ration Kit’ containing a fixed quantity of atta (flour), rice, sugar, tea, oil, pulses, and basic species like red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, and salt.

To enrol for the scheme, which is likely to begin next month, one must have an Aadhaar card.

“The quantity of articles in the kit is determined according to the average monthly requirement of a family anticipating that one household comprises five members including children. A Ration Kit will have 10 kg flour, two kg sugar, two-litre cooking oil, and 250 grams tea, five kg rice and spices also,” Amanatullah Khan, chairman of the board, said.

Each packet of the monthly supply will cost Rs 1,000-1,500 for which the DWB will require an extra budget of Rs 1-1.5 crore approximately per month.

The board will hire a private company to purchase food grains and other items and for distribution of ration among beneficiaries.

Khan said that the monthly grocery plan aims to provide relief to those who generally don’t come forward to accept the aid given the social stigma.

“The target is to help genuinely deserving persons, who have either suffered losses in business or lost their jobs. And also those individuals, who can’t make both ends meet due to ailment or other disabilities. The scheme will be open to every religious group. They may or may not have a ration card necessarily,” he said.

Himal Akhtar, a member of the board, said that as the scheme involves a high cost for procurement of food items and effective distribution network, a process had been initiated to select a private

company for its implementation.

“A resolution concerning the plan has already been approved and the tendering process is underway. A private company will be engaged to make purchases and delivery of each Ration Kit will also be the responsibility of the firm. Each beneficiary will get doorstep delivery,”

said Akhtar.

For registering recipients, the board will soon issue a public notice inviting applications through imam of the mosques listed with it.

“Anyone seeking the benefit of the scheme will need to apply along with his or her Aadhaar card.

The imams will collect the application, a request for enrollment, on DWB behalf. The board will later carry out a verification drive to ensure that only deserving candidates get the supply,” said Akhtar.