Home Cities Delhi

Doorstep delivery of groceries for the deprived in Delhi

Each packet of the monthly supply will cost Rs 1,000-1,500 for which the DWB will require an extra budget of Rs 1-1.5 crore approximately per month.

Published: 17th October 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Wakf Board (DWB) has decided to provide groceries to about 10,000 economically weaker families every month. This is the first time the board in the national capital has approved a scheme to cater to the need of foodgrains and other kitchen essentials of financially deprived households.

Under the plan, each family will get a ‘Ration Kit’ containing a fixed quantity of atta (flour), rice, sugar, tea, oil, pulses, and basic species like red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, and salt.
To enrol for the scheme, which is likely to begin next month, one must have an Aadhaar card.

“The quantity of articles in the kit is determined according to the average monthly requirement of a family anticipating that one household comprises five members including children. A Ration Kit will have 10 kg flour, two kg sugar, two-litre cooking oil, and 250 grams tea, five kg rice and spices also,” Amanatullah Khan, chairman of the board, said.

Each packet of the monthly supply will cost Rs 1,000-1,500 for which the DWB will require an extra budget of Rs 1-1.5 crore approximately per month.

The board will hire a private company to purchase food grains and other items and for distribution of ration among beneficiaries.

Khan said that the monthly grocery plan aims to provide relief to those who generally don’t come forward to accept the aid given the social stigma.

“The target is to help genuinely deserving persons, who have either suffered losses in business or lost their jobs. And also those individuals, who can’t make both ends meet due to ailment or other disabilities. The scheme will be open to every religious group. They may or may not have a ration card necessarily,” he said. 

Himal Akhtar, a member of the board, said that as the scheme involves a high cost for procurement of food items and effective distribution network, a process had been initiated to select a private 
company for its implementation.

“A resolution concerning the plan has already been approved and the tendering process is underway. A private company will be engaged to make purchases and delivery of each Ration Kit will also be the responsibility of the firm. Each beneficiary will get doorstep delivery,” 
said Akhtar.

For registering recipients, the board will soon issue a public notice inviting applications through imam of the mosques listed with it.

“Anyone seeking the benefit of the scheme will need to apply along with his or her Aadhaar card. 
The imams will collect the application, a request for enrollment, on DWB behalf. The board will later carry out a verification drive to ensure that only deserving candidates get the supply,” said Akhtar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Wakf Board grocery home delivery
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp