Home Cities Delhi

L-G isues directives for consumption of fruits grown in Sheesh Mahal orchards

The orchards have varieties of fruit-bearing trees such as guava, lime, orange, mango, and amla.

Published: 17th October 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday issued directions to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to devise a mechanism for consumption of fruits from the orchards of Sheesh Mahal, which is part of the district park in Shalimar Bagh area of north Delhi. 

The orchards have varieties of fruit-bearing trees such as guava, lime, orange, mango, and amla. “Adequate mechanism for utilisation of produce from fruit trees be devised by the DDA by exploring all options feasible,” said an official of the authority.

Earlier, the DDA would auction fruits from these orchards around the 17th century historic site — Sheesh Mahal — but the practice was stopped three years ago and it has been available to general public since then.

The L-G issued the directions during a review meeting on redevelopment project of the heritage structure. Present in the meeting were officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), and North MCD. INTACH, which will carry out its conservation, suggested removal of the wall built by ASI around Sheesh Mahal for its integration with the garden.

The heritage structure is under the ASI and green area around the edifice is maintained by the DDA. 
On Wednesday, the L-G also held a video conference with Delhi chief secretary, vice chairman of the DDA, Divisional Commissioner, and districts magistrates to initiate measures for protection of government land.

“The L-G directed all concerned officials to clearly demarcate government land and properly safeguard it to ensure that there is no encroachment,” said an official of the DDA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Anil Baijal Sheesh Mahal
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp