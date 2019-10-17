L-G isues directives for consumption of fruits grown in Sheesh Mahal orchards

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday issued directions to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to devise a mechanism for consumption of fruits from the orchards of Sheesh Mahal, which is part of the district park in Shalimar Bagh area of north Delhi.

The orchards have varieties of fruit-bearing trees such as guava, lime, orange, mango, and amla. “Adequate mechanism for utilisation of produce from fruit trees be devised by the DDA by exploring all options feasible,” said an official of the authority.

Earlier, the DDA would auction fruits from these orchards around the 17th century historic site — Sheesh Mahal — but the practice was stopped three years ago and it has been available to general public since then.

The L-G issued the directions during a review meeting on redevelopment project of the heritage structure. Present in the meeting were officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), and North MCD. INTACH, which will carry out its conservation, suggested removal of the wall built by ASI around Sheesh Mahal for its integration with the garden.

The heritage structure is under the ASI and green area around the edifice is maintained by the DDA.

On Wednesday, the L-G also held a video conference with Delhi chief secretary, vice chairman of the DDA, Divisional Commissioner, and districts magistrates to initiate measures for protection of government land.

“The L-G directed all concerned officials to clearly demarcate government land and properly safeguard it to ensure that there is no encroachment,” said an official of the DDA.