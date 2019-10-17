Home Cities Delhi

Lack of barricades making people feel unsafe in Delhi

The unorganised mushrooming of shops and vendors have overtaken entire pavements and walking tracks made for the residents.

The unorganised mushrooming of shops and vendors has overtaken entire pavements and walking tracks made for the residents.

The unorganised mushrooming of shops and vendors has overtaken entire pavements and walking tracks made for the residents. (Photo | EPS/Parveen negi)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents of Mayur Vihar phase III, Pocket A, over the past year have been facing issues such as theft of car batteries and snatching of mobile phones.

Although such issues plague several areas across the national capital, HD Joshi, Resident Welfare Association president of group seven, DDA flats, has pinned the blame on the authorities for removing the safety barricades which were installed on the inner main road of the area last year. 

“A year ago, the police decided to remove barricades and people were allowed to pass through the road in front of our houses. Now, they (police) say it was done keeping in mind the rush of traffic during peak hours. This means that the road is no longer barricaded off late-night. This is causing the problems we are facing such as theft of car batteries and burglary of items,” said Joshi.

Narayan Singh Rawat, a resident of the same society, pointed out that just a few days ago the residents informed the police station about the rampant snatching of phones and theft taking place in the area. 

“We requested the police to block off the main road at night. We were assured of action against our complaint but so far no initiative has been taken by them. The police have not even been patrolling the area and all this is making us feel very unsafe,” said Rawat.

However, Delhi Police told this newspaper that steps have been taken to increase police patrolling in the said area.

“We have deployed more personnel in the area. 25 barricades are being provided to us of which many have been placed at Pocket A. If the residents still have complaints, we are ready to listen and help them out,” said PS Negi, Station House Officer, Ghazipur. 

Situated a small distance away from the Ghazipur landfill site, colony residents have also complained about the unbearable stench generated by the mountain of trash gathered there round the clock. 

The unorganised mushrooming of shops and vendors have overtaken entire pavements and walking tracks made for the residents.

“Senior citizens in the area do not have any walking place. There are two parks near our colony. One of them is in very bad condition and is mostly used for parties and festival celebrations. If not then stray animals are always running amok. The other park just gets overcrowded with children and other people. Elderly in the area prefer walking along the tracks but vendors have hardly left any space for anyone” said Joshi.

Prem Singh Negi, a resident of the neighbouring colony also informed about the lack of walking space. Residents have informed the local East Delhi Municipal Body councillor about these issues and expect her to take action.

“Although the issue about vendors is not entirely the responsibility of the municipal corporation, I will see if my intervention can solve the issues of the residents,” said Jugnu Chowdhary, BSP councillor from ward 6 E, East Delhi.

