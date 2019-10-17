Home Cities Delhi

Literary society felicitates poets, writers 

The Asian Literary Society (ALS), a popular literary platform, celebrated the completion of its second year last week. 

Published: 17th October 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

The ALS awarded writers, poets and publishers for their contributions to literature and culture | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Asian Literary Society (ALS), a popular literary platform, celebrated the completion of its second year last week. 

The distinguished guests who attended the event were Anvita Abbi, renowned linguist and scholar of minority languages, Professor Udaynath Sahoo of Odia Studies of JNU.  Besides conferring several awards instituted by the ALS, several books were released on the occasion.

The list of newly launched includes ‘Curse of Shiva and other tales’ (Abhishek Goswami), ‘Roads’ (Vandana Bhasin and Smitha Vishwanath), ‘Where the cicadas sing in mirth’ (Molly Joseph)  “A poetry recitation session was also held on the occasion. The annual event received a warm and positive response from the participants and invitees,” Bishakha Das, administrator of ALS, said

