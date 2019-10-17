‘Re-design city roads to avoid congestion’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, Wednesday, that Delhi roads will soon be redesigned to deal with traffic congestion.

The CM shared several projects in the pipeline, including ensuring round-the-clock water supply to all households within five years and roping in private players to improve public transport facilities.“We have already achieved the target for electricity and only few transformers need to be replaced,” he added.

Kejriwal’s announcements came at “Dilli ki Soch” event organised by Assocham where panelists spoke about governance and development of the city.

“When a four-lane road converges into a three-lane road at some distance and further expands into a six lane road, the problems start. That’s why they have to be redesigned,” Kejriwal said. “We had earlier planned to redesign nine major roads but it took four years to hire international consultants and complete the process. “Now that it’s done, we will announce the complete plan soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed top officers of the Delhi government and DDA to demarcate government land and step up safeguards. He also asked Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev to hold meetings through video conference to save time and reduce congestion on the city’s roads and pollution.With agency inputs