Snatcher can’t outrun Delhi police’s Raftar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old snatcher was arrested after policemen chased him on a bike in Rohini, police said on Wednesday.
“During checking of suspects near Chhotu Ram Park, Sector 5 and 6 dividing road, Sector-6 Rohini, two suspects riding on a bike were signalled to stop by officers on a Raftar motorcycle,” police said on Wednesday. 

“They sped and were chased by the Raftar motorcycle. Two officers at the Anti-Snatching picket saw the suspected persons being chased by the Raftar. They immediately blocked the route by barricading the road. Consequently, one of the suspects was arrested.  
He has been identified as Sohail alias Wasif Ali, a resident of Mangolpuri area.
“He was riding the bike and was arrested while the pillion rider fled taking advantage of traffic in the area,” police said, adding that the other person has been identified as Pappu alias Plumber, who lives in 
Sohail’s area. They used to snatch mobile phones. 

One country made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Sohail’s possession. He has disclosed his involvement in several cases. Accordingly, a case under the Arms Act was registered.
During the course of investigation, it was found that the Apache bike they were riding was also stolen. On Tuesday, they had snatched two mobile phones from the area of Jwala Hedi and given it to a receiver, identified as Akbar, a resident of Budh Vihar. “Efforts are on to arrest of the other accused and recover the phones,” said an officer.

