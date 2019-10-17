Home Cities Delhi

Student leaders see red over lock on JNUSU office

The statement also said that the democratic voice of the students was disregarded earlier as well when JNUSU was not invited to the 152nd Academic Council. 

Published: 17th October 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE office of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) was shut by the university admin as the union has not been notified as of now, evoking condemnation from student leaders, who refused to accept the order.   

In the notice issued on Wednesday, Dean of Students’ Welfare Umesh Kadam said the JNUSU for the academic year 2018-19 has not been notified by the university due to “non-compliance” of Lyngdoh Committee Report, accepted by the Supreme Court and notified by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development by the candidates for elections. He further said that this year’s union is “yet to be notified”. 
“To prevent the misuse of university property, it is decided that the room “allotted” to JNUSU shall be locked immediately,” the notice read

In response to the notice, the JNUSU decided to hold a protest against the notice that “spreads lies in the name of facts and names the previous union and the current union as not notified” and refuses to recognise them.” 

“This statement is completely unacceptable, and the JNUSU unequivocally states that it shall not be accepted under any condition. The JNU Admin has one by one snatched away our public spaces for democratic debate and dissent,” it said in a statement.  

The statement also said that the democratic voice of the students was disregarded earlier as well when JNUSU was not invited to the 152nd Academic Council. 

It further said, “We would like to remind the JNU Admin that the JNUSU Office is not the personal property of the Dean of Students to allot, it is a symbol of the JNU Student Community’s Right to Representation and Unionize that is entrusted to the JNUSU.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru University JNUSU
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp