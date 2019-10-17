Student leaders see red over lock on JNUSU office

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE office of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) was shut by the university admin as the union has not been notified as of now, evoking condemnation from student leaders, who refused to accept the order.

In the notice issued on Wednesday, Dean of Students’ Welfare Umesh Kadam said the JNUSU for the academic year 2018-19 has not been notified by the university due to “non-compliance” of Lyngdoh Committee Report, accepted by the Supreme Court and notified by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development by the candidates for elections. He further said that this year’s union is “yet to be notified”.

“To prevent the misuse of university property, it is decided that the room “allotted” to JNUSU shall be locked immediately,” the notice read

In response to the notice, the JNUSU decided to hold a protest against the notice that “spreads lies in the name of facts and names the previous union and the current union as not notified” and refuses to recognise them.”

“This statement is completely unacceptable, and the JNUSU unequivocally states that it shall not be accepted under any condition. The JNU Admin has one by one snatched away our public spaces for democratic debate and dissent,” it said in a statement.

The statement also said that the democratic voice of the students was disregarded earlier as well when JNUSU was not invited to the 152nd Academic Council.

It further said, “We would like to remind the JNU Admin that the JNUSU Office is not the personal property of the Dean of Students to allot, it is a symbol of the JNU Student Community’s Right to Representation and Unionize that is entrusted to the JNUSU.”