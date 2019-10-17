Home Cities Delhi

Students being asked to say no to discrimination

Actor Sayani Gupta, who plays the role of Gaura in Article 15, director Anubhav Sinha interacted with the students.

Published: 17th October 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Director Anubhav Sinha and actress Sayani Gupta with the students

Director Anubhav Sinha and actress Sayani Gupta with the students

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

When you go back to your homes today, think if you have been a part of any sort of discrimination in your daily life. If you have ever cringed at the thought sharing a meal with a person who is not from your caste, it’s time to stop it. This Diwali resolve to #BurnTheBhedBhaav.

This is what Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha had to say to the students, though in not as many words.
Speaking to students at the Shiv Nadar School in Noida, Sinha recollected many instances in his life wherein he saw people being discriminated against on basis of their caste or economic status. Memories of those instances and the disturbing fact that this sort of discrimination is still practiced in our society prompted him to make the much-acclaimed film Article 15. “The film is inspired by true life incidents like the 2014 Badaun gang rape and 2016 Una flogging,” said Sinha, an engineer by qualification who forayed into filmmaking for the sheer love of it.

Actor Sayani Gupta, who plays the role of Gaura in the film, also interacted with the students.
Sinha and Gupta visited the school as a part of the #BurnTheBhedhBhaav campaign launched by &Pictures, ahead of the World Television Premiere of Article 15, a film that focusses on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution that prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

“I have been seeing this sort of discrimination since I was your age, but sadly, it has not stopped till date. What’s worst is that discrimination has been normalised. People don’t talk about it. I want people to begin questioning it,” said Sinha to students, explaining the reason why he made the film. “Cinema has the power the reach out to people effectively. We want young minds to begin talking about the discrimination that happens around us and take steps to stop it,” added Gupta.
 

Why school?
Well, because people here are at an age when perceptions are made and values ingrained. Today’s children are the adults of tomorrow and good values now ingrained will help make a free and fair society in future, felt Sinha. “Don’t get desensitised to wrongs around you. Start questioning them. You can begin by standing up against bullying in school,” said Gupta. “When you do something with true intent and when you have truth on your side, you win,” she added.

Happy to be a part of the #BurnTheBhedBhaav campaign, Col (Retd) Gopal Karunakaran, CEO, Shiv Nadar School, said, “Our Constitution grants the right to live with equality and dignityto all, yet birth-based social discrimination remains a stark feature of life in many parts of our country. To establish a truly egalitarian society, we need to inculcate these values in children in their formative years when their worldview is getting crystalised.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp