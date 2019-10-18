BJP is confused about its poll prospect because of our work, claims Delhi CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is confused about its poll prospects in Delhi where the AAP has reached out to the people in the last four-and-half years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. “They (BJP) are confused about Delhi, with the work done by the government is speaking volumes. I have reports that BJP’s internal survey revealed that the AAP is winning these elections with big majority,” Kejriwal said, after welcoming former BJP leader Choudhary Surendra and his supporters to the AAP.

Incidentally, AAP election in-charge of Delhi Sanjay Singh has been targeting the BJP for its ‘internal fighting’ and ‘three different CM faces’ (read Vijay Goel, Manoj Tiwari and Vijendra Gupta) alleging all want to be chief minister. Kumar, the former MLA of Gokalpur, said he was frustrated with BJP’s anti-Dalit politics. “I left BJP as they hurt the sentiments of Dalit community by demolishing the 600-year-old Sant Ravidass temple. They have insulted the great heroes of our community. Kejriwal government has worked for the poor by providing 200 units of free electricity. His policies have benefited the Bahujan Samaj in Delhi,” Choudhary said as he joined the party.

He also claimed that he was impressed by development work being done by the AAP government in Delhi. Chaudhary had been a BSP MLA from Gokalpur seat from 2008 to 2013 before he joined the BJP earlier this year.

“I am very happy that right-thinking people from the BJP, the Congress and other parties are joining the AAP. When I interact informally with local BJP and Congress workers during public meetings, they tell me that for Delhi, they only prefer our model of governance. ... that they are happy with the work of AAP and that they will vote for us,” Kejriwal claimed as he welcomed Choudhary into his party.