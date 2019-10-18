CM responsible for increased pollution: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP in Delhi on Thursday said the rise in pollution levels made the case for impeachment of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “Delhi has become the most polluted city in the world and Kejriwal is responsible for it,” said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel. Speaking at press conference, Goel added that pollution is increasing on a daily basis and Kejriwal is trying to discredit the reports of experts.

“He is playing with the lives of crores of people but holding the other states and stubble burning responsible for it. The reports of the experts say that only 1 to 10% of the pollution is due to stubble burning,” Goel said.