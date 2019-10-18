Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Assembly Speaker to challenge six-month jail term in house trespassing case

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari asked why Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was silent about the development.

Published: 18th October 2019 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday said he will challenge a court order sentencing him to six months in jail for trespassing the house of a realtor in an east Delhi colony in 2015.

Goel said he is a law-abiding citizen and respects the judiciary.

"I will file an appeal in the sessions Court to challenge the order," he told PTI.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal held Goel and four others -- Sumit Goyal, Hitesh Khanna, Atul Gupta and Balbir Singh -- guilty under section 448 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code, saying the case against them was proved beyond reasonable doubts.

The court, however, granted them bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh to enable them to file an appeal before higher courts against the order of their conviction and the jail term.

Welcoming the court order, the Delhi BJP sought Goel's resignation on moral grounds.

"Goel must quit on moral grounds. He has failed to maintain the dignity of his constitutional post," Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari asked why Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was silent about the development.

"Goel occupies a constitutional position and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, even after his (Goel's) sentencing, has not uttered a word.

He will have to tell the people of Delhi why there are so many leaders in the Aam Aadmi Party who are facing criminal cases," he said.

According to an FIR registered on a complaint by builder Manish Ghai, Goel and his supporters had raided one of his (Ghai's) houses in Vivek Vihar on the night of February 6, 2015, a day before the Delhi Assembly elections.

Goel had allegedly raided Ghai's house accusing him of stashing liquor, blankets and other things for distribution ahead of the polls, the FIR said.

The members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party had refuted these claims, saying they had gone to the house with a police team comprising the local station house officer and assistant commissioner of police, among others, after making a PCR call in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Niwas Goel AAP Delhi Assembly
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp