Hussain urges Centre for adequate onion supply 

NEW DELHI: Food and Civil Supplies Minister of Delhi Imran Hussain on Thursday wrote to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, requesting him to direct National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) to supply 10 trucks of onions every day for the next 10 days for Delhi, so that onions can be made available at affordable prices.

Hussain has said in the letter that Delhi government has put in place adequate infrastructure for the sale of onions at Rs 23.90 per kg, however, “NAFED has not been able to match the demand of Delhi government for the adequate supply to ensure stabilisation of onion prices in Delhi”.

The Minister also reviewed the supply and sale of onions with Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies (CFS), senior officers of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and officers from NAFED.

During the meeting, the Minister directed the Department, DSCSC and NAFED to intensify their efforts so as to ensure that adequate quantities of onions are made available to the residents of Delhi. He sought regular supplies to DSCSC as per requisition sent to NAFED. NAFED officers assured that all efforts will be made for regular supply of onions.

