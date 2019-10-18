Malviya Nagar project: Delhi Metro gets DDA notice

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to stop construction for alleged commercial activities on a plot in Malviya Nagar as it falls under ‘mandatory’ green zone. No commercial activity is permitted in the 12,219.75 sqm plot at Geetanjali Enclave, the DDA said. Originally, the plot was allotted for ‘operation structure of Metro project’.

“You (DMRC) are once again directed to stop the ongoing construction work on the subjected land immediately till the matter is resolved, failing which action as deemed fit as per terms and conditions of allotment and lease will be initiated without giving any further opportunity,” reads an Oct 4 order by DDA deputy director (industrial land).

Construction went on allegedly despite repeated requests and show cause notices. Senior DDA officials said the DMRC was informed that any property development has to be in line with the Master Plan of Delhi and provisions of land-lease deed but it did not pay heed. “In an August 14 meeting, it was decided that the construction work will be discontinued immediately. But during a joint inspection on September 5, it was found that construction was on. Construction is being done by a private developer. As the DMRC representatives refused to budge, the notice was issued,” said a DDA official.

But, DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal asserted all necessary statutory approvals were already taken by the Delhi Metro. “For carrying out construction work for a property development project at Malviya Nagar, all necessary statutory approvals have already been taken from the agencies concerned. DMRC has written to DDA with all the relevant details regarding this issue.”

As per the DDA, the plot was allotted in June 2007 and its physical possession handed over to the DMRC a month later. The lease deed, however, was executed in May 2017. “The site is in close proximity to archaeologically important and protected site Qila Rai Pithora. Hence, the ASI was requested to be present during the joint inspection but no official turned up.

The issue was discussed at the top level to initiate proceedings to cancel the allotment, and it may be placed before L-G Anil Baijal (also DDA chairman) for his perusal. But the direction was issued to send a reminder to the DMRC again,” said the DDA official. However, a senior ASI official claimed that no request was received from the DDA with regard to a joint inspection in the recent past.