Home Cities Delhi

Malviya Nagar project: Delhi Metro gets DDA notice

Construction went on allegedly despite repeated requests and show cause notices.

Published: 18th October 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to stop construction for alleged commercial activities on a plot in Malviya Nagar as it falls under ‘mandatory’ green zone.  No commercial activity is permitted in the 12,219.75 sqm plot at Geetanjali Enclave, the DDA said. Originally, the plot was allotted for ‘operation structure of Metro project’.

“You (DMRC) are once again directed to stop the ongoing construction work on the subjected land immediately till the matter is resolved, failing which action as deemed fit as per terms and conditions of allotment and lease will be initiated without giving any further opportunity,” reads an Oct 4 order by DDA deputy director (industrial land).

Construction went on allegedly despite repeated requests and show cause notices. Senior DDA officials said the DMRC was informed that any property development has to be in line with the Master Plan of Delhi and provisions of land-lease deed but it did not pay heed. “In an August 14 meeting, it was decided that the construction work will be discontinued immediately. But during a joint inspection on September 5, it was found that construction was on. Construction is being done by a private developer. As the DMRC representatives refused to budge, the notice was issued,” said a DDA official.

But, DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal asserted all necessary statutory approvals were already taken by the Delhi Metro. “For carrying out construction work for a property development project at Malviya Nagar, all necessary statutory approvals have already been taken from the agencies concerned. DMRC has written to DDA with all the relevant details regarding this issue.”  

As per the DDA, the plot was allotted in June 2007 and its physical possession handed over to the DMRC a month later. The lease deed, however, was executed in May 2017. “The site is in close proximity to archaeologically important and protected site Qila Rai Pithora. Hence, the ASI was requested to be present during the joint inspection but no official turned up.

The issue was discussed at the top level to initiate proceedings to cancel the allotment, and it may be placed before L-G Anil Baijal (also DDA chairman) for his perusal. But the direction was issued to send a reminder to the DMRC again,” said the DDA official. However, a senior ASI official claimed that no request was received from the DDA with regard to a joint inspection in the recent past. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Metro Rail
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp