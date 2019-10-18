Potholes on all PWD roads will be filled in next 24 hrs: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday set deadlines for the Public Works Department (PWD) to fix the potholes, uneven patches and broken roads across the city. After the MLAs concluded their inspection, the chief minister said that the potholes found on roads under the jurisdiction of PWD will be repaired by Friday. “All of the 232 potholes found from the inspection will be repaired by tomorrow. 283 patches of broken roads were also found from the inspection, which will be repaired by October 31 and 272 uneven patches of roads discovered will be resurfaced by November 30,” Kejriwal said, during a press conference.

There are 392 spots where construction works by various agencies are in progress. “I have called a meeting of all the concerned departments and agencies on October 23, and the deadline for completion of construction work will be given to them in the meeting.

There are also some spots where the construction work has been completed, but the roads have not been repaired yet due to a lack of coordination between different agencies. We will ensure that the restoration of roads is done at a faster pace and construction deadlines are given to all the agencies,” he said.

City MLAs accompanied by PWD engineers started inspecting the roads on October 5. Each team consisting of a PWD engineer with one MLA inspected 25 km of roads each and prepared a report on bad roads and potholes. The data was then sent to the Engineer-in-Chief of PWD.

The repair work has already started.

“I believe that after this, the roads in Delhi will be free from potholes. As part of the drive, the roads under the jurisdiction of the PWD will be completely pothole-free. Delhi is the capital of the country, we want to make the roads of Delhi clean and safe and a symbol of pride for India,” added Kejriwal.