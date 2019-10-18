Home Cities Delhi

Terror alert at Delhi police stations, security up

Sources said following intelligence inputs about the new alert, the police headquarters has directed officials to improve security in their areas.

Delhi Police

Delhi Police

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Police stations and police colonies in Delhi have been put on high alert following intelligence inputs that terrorists may target these places, sources said.

The information prompted Delhi police to keep main gates of police stations closed. Guards at inner peripheries have been told to stay alert.

Chief spokesperson of Delhi Police and Central district Mandeep Singh, DCP, did not respond to IANS queries.

Meanwhile, additional spokesman and Assistant Police Commissioner Anil Mittal said security was tightened due to festival season.

Armed guards, deployed for the security of police stations, have been issued special directives. The police station staff have been asked to keep main gates closed as much as possible and use the smaller enterances. They are also directed to keep a close watch on every visitor.

Some police stations have already pasted warnings at their main gates.

There are more than 200 police stations in the national capital. Among these, New Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi and North Delhi police stations are believed to be most sensitive. These include New Delhi district, Parliament Street, Mandir Marg, Chanakya Puri, Tughlaq Road, and Connaught Place police stations. In Central Delhi district, Chandani Mahal, Jama Masjid, I.P. Estate, North Delhi's Kotwali and Civil Lines police stations fall under the sensitive category.

