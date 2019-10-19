Citizens have right to breathe fresh air: NGT

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal on Friday dismissed a plea filed by a public sector distribution company seeking permission to use diesel generators, saying that citizens are entitled to breathe fresh air.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel junked a plea on Thursday filed by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam seeking breather from the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority’s (EPCA) order on banning use of diesel generators to combat air pollution in NCR.

The petitioner had said that while it is under obligation to distribute electricity, there are limitations in distributing power in the entire area due to technical non-feasibility. .“If the appellant cannot supply electricity, it is for the appellant to find out ways and means within the purview of law,” the NGT said