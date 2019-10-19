Home Cities Delhi

‘CPCB targeting Delhi, protecting other states’: AAP minister Gopal Rai

The reaction followed the CPCB claim that only seven per cent of pollution in the national capital is caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Published: 19th October 2019

AAP leader Gopal Rai (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday hit out at the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) accusing the agency of blaming the national capital for the increasing pollution levels while trying to protect its neighbouring states.

“In the last few days, there has been a spike in Delhi’s pollution levels and some of the agencies have become hyperactive with the claim that the people of Delhi are responsible for this spike. We do not understand why the agencies are claiming that stubble is not causing this pollution spike without finding out the reason for the pollution spike and trying to solve the problem,” said AAP minister Gopal Rai.

The reaction followed the CPCB claim that only seven per cent of pollution in the national capital is caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states. With winters right around the corner, pollution has become a major topic in the national capital. While Kejriwal government has announced few measures, the opposition is blaming the government for not doing enough. 

Targeting the central government body, which came out with an analysis of pollution in the city and its causes, Rai questioned the inconsistencies in the data provided by pollution monitoring bodies. “SAFAR data claimed only 2% of Delhi’s pollution spike is due to the stubble burning in the neighbouring states. CPCB is claiming that stubble burning causes a 7% spike in pollution and the Supreme Court-appointed committee (EPCA) is claiming that a 10% spike in pollution happens due to stubble burning. Whereas, TERI claims that 64% of pollution in Delhi is external,” he said.

