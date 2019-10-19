Home Cities Delhi

Delhi councillors’ performance drops: Report

As per the Praja Foundation report, Balram Kumar Oberoi, the Bharatiya Janata Party councillor from Rajouri Garden emerged as the top councillor.

Published: 19th October 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The attendance of councillors in all the three municipal corporations — South DMC, North MCD and East DMC — has dropped from 2018, resulting in a decline in their performance, says a study. The report by Praja Foundation, which was released two days ago, says that in South, North and East, the attendance of councillors in house meetings has dropped from 75.10 per cent to 70.74 per cent, 75.32 per cent to 69.68 per cent, and 81.83 per cent to 76.17 per cent, respectively.

As per the Praja Foundation report, Balram Kumar Oberoi, the Bharatiya Janata Party councillor from Rajouri Garden emerged as the top councillor, followed by Avtar Singh, Mayor of North MCD, and Govind Aggarwal from EDMC.

The quality of issues that councillors raise in the committee meetings is calculated by analysing the obligatory and discretionary duties as per National Capital Territory (NCT) Delhi Act 1991 and MCD Delhi Act 1957 (under Section 42 & 43), and by comparing issues raised by the councillor with the citizens’ complaints. 

“In a democratic setup, quality of legislation and deliberation is key to the nature of policies that will be implemented, which impact the city’s governance system. Therefore, it is important to analyse the performance of our local corporation and councillors on their constitutional duties and give them feedback beyond the ballot and at regular intervals,” said Nitai Mehta, founder and trustee, Praja Foundation.

The report also found that an average score of quality of issues raised had dropped in SDMC from 50.39 per cent in 2018 to 47.16 per cent in 2019. In NDMC, it dropped from  51.70 per cent to 50.66 per cent, and in EDMC from 50.01 per cent to 45.34 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi councillors BJP AAP
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp