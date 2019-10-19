Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC seeks government reply on relief for houses damaged by metro construction

The court directed the Delhi metro to indicate in its reply the policy in place, if any, to compensate persons affected by its construction and other operations.

Published: 19th October 2019

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the AAP government and the DMRC on a plea seeking compensation for people whose houses have been damaged during metro construction and by vibrations from metro trains running under their homes.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), seeking their stand on a plea by a trust which has also urged the court to direct the authorities to ensure the safety and security of residents of the city from the tremors from underground metro trains.

The court directed the Delhi metro to indicate in its reply the policy in place, if any, to compensate persons affected by its construction and other operations and listed the matter for further hearing on November 6.
The direction by the bench came on the petition moved by Anti Corruption Council of India Trust which has claimed that houses located above underground metro routes have cracks in their walls and doors due to tremors from underground train movements.

It has contended that the problem is more acute in south Delhi colonies. The petition has also sought directions to the authorities to carry out structural audit and inspection of south Delhi areas to find a solution to the problem of vibration from underground metro trains. With PTI inputs

For the greater good?
To join the two sections of DMRC’s Pink Line by the construction of 10 metro pillars, 108 plots on Block 15 of Trilokpuri needed to be vacated and their occupants had to be relocated.

