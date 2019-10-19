Home Cities Delhi

Employees should work from home to reduce vehicular pollution: CPCB

Schools buses, vans should drop off children instead of private vehicles, the agency said.

Published: 19th October 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to bring down the vehicular pollution in the national capital, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday recommended private and government offices to encourage their employees to work from home. A task force led by the CPCB has recommended a host of other measures to control pollution including carpooling and use of public transport. 

A meeting of the task force, which was convened on Friday, also advised schools to make arrangements for picking up or dropping children together by buses to reduce use of private vehicles. “We have issued an advisory to corporates, including the IT sector, to encourage its employees to work from home in the next few months so as to reduce pollution caused due to traffic congestion in the national capital,” CPCB member-secretary Prashant Gargava said.

The 10-member CPCB task force on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which lists measures to be followed as per air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, has asked the state pollution control boards to remain vigilant and closely monitor air quality. The Air Quality Index in the city has been deteriorating with the dip in temperature. For the last two days, the AQI has been over 300 at several places in the city and the overall air quality has been swinging between the “poor” and “very poor” category. 

The power supply companies have been requested to provide uninterrupted electricity to prevent use of diesel generator sets during winter, he said. The day and night patrolling and monitoring in high emission or priority areas has also been intensified, he added. He also mentioned that more focus is required at the 19 hotspots identified with the Delhi government. In the last three review meetings of the task force, a specific action plan has been developed to deal with pollution caused due to unpaved roads, dumping of waste and heavy vehicles, another CPCB official said.

AQI swings between ‘poor and very poor’
The overall air quality index in the city stood at 306 at 9 am on Friday. By 9 pm, it improved by 64 points and was recorded at 242. In the morning the AQI at DTU, Dwarka Sector 8, Narela, Wazirpur and Bawana was 312, 316, 310, 312, and 341 respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Central Pollution Control Board GRAP
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp