Kailash Gahlot reviews pollution control steps in Dwarka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi environment minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday inspected Dwarka sub-city, a Delhi Pollution Control Committee designated hot spot for pollution and took stock of the prevailing ambient air quality. The Minister directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to undertake a special drive to identify the dusty roads and initiate prosecution against the agencies responsible.

“South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has been directed to undertake mechanical sweeping and extensive water sprnkling in the area. Local area SDM was also instructed to visit the area and find out locations where construction and demolition debris and garbage are dumped to ensure deterrent fines on land owning agencies,” said a government statement.

Gahlot took stock of sectors 8, 12 and 14. The Minister also visited the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) of DPCC installed at the Indian Institute of Malaria Research. “The officials informed that monitoring of PM 2.5 and PM 10 is measured by beta alteration technique at hourly bases, this includes measurement of other gases such as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon dioxide, ammonia, benzene and ozone,” the government statement added.

The Minister has also informed about the steps being taken by the AAP government for prevention and control of pollution including ban of DG sets in Delhi, 16 teams formed for keeping vigil on the construction activity, to stop garbage burning and to identify the places where construction and demolition debris was dumped.

Constant vigil

16 teams formed to monitor the construction activity and stop burning of garbage and to identify the places where construction and demolition debris was dumped