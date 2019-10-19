Home Cities Delhi

Kailash Gahlot reviews pollution control steps in Dwarka

16 teams formed to monitor the construction activity and stop burning of garbage and to identify the places where construction and demolition debris was dumped.

Published: 19th October 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kailash Gahlot

Kailash Gahlot (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi environment minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday inspected Dwarka sub-city, a Delhi Pollution Control Committee designated hot spot for pollution and took stock of the prevailing ambient air quality. The Minister directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to undertake a special drive to identify the dusty roads and initiate prosecution against the agencies responsible.

“South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has been directed to undertake mechanical sweeping and extensive water sprnkling in the area. Local area SDM was also instructed to visit the area and find out locations where construction and demolition debris and garbage are dumped to ensure deterrent fines on land owning agencies,” said a government statement.  

Gahlot took stock of sectors 8, 12 and 14. The Minister also visited the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) of DPCC installed at the Indian Institute of Malaria Research.  “The officials informed that monitoring of PM 2.5 and PM 10 is measured by beta alteration technique at hourly bases, this includes measurement of other gases such as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon dioxide, ammonia, benzene and ozone,” the government statement added. 

The Minister has also informed about the steps being taken by the AAP government for prevention and control of pollution including ban of DG sets in Delhi, 16 teams formed for keeping vigil on the construction activity, to stop garbage burning and to identify the places where construction and demolition debris was dumped.  

Constant vigil

16 teams formed to monitor the construction activity and stop burning of garbage and to identify the places where construction and demolition debris was dumped

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Kailash Gahlot Dwarka Delhi Pollution
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp