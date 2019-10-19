Home Cities Delhi

HC slams court’s order against Delhi Police

The high court expunged the directions of the ASJ asking the home secretary to examine whether Delhi Police was fit to probe crimes involving a loss to the state exchequer.

Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The  Delhi High Court has expunged directions given by the judicial officer of a trial court raising questions over the competence of Delhi Police. The high court said the remarks by the additional sessions judge (ASJ) that the investigation of a cheating and forgery case had been botched up and the police officers, their superiors and the accused had formed a cartel were totally unwarranted. 

“The ASJ is well advised to concentrate on his judicial work and should not open parallel proceedings in the matter and should not dawn upon himself the role of disciplinary authority over Delhi Police,” Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said while allowing a plea challenging the trial court’s order. The trial court had passed the order in a case wherein the medical superintendent of Lok Nayak Hospital filed a complaint in September 2015 that a special audit of accounts was done and `1.29 crore was transferred in the accounts of 10 unknown persons a member of the hospital staff.

The police registered an FIR in January for the alleged offences of cheating, forgery, using forged documents as genuine, and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. While hearing the anticipatory bail of an accused, the trial court observed that there was delay of more than three years in the registration of the FIR and not only the police officers probing the case, but their superiors were also responsible for the delay.

Directions expunged
The high court expunged the directions of the ASJ asking the home secretary to examine whether Delhi Police was fit to probe crimes involving a loss to the state exchequer.

