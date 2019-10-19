Tapas to taste 

Home Cities Delhi

A flavourful and sumptous Indian cuisine awaits the visitors at Maachis

Maachis manages to match up to its reputation. From the creators of one of the most popular Indian cuisine restaurants, Not Just Paranthas, a place that specialised in more than 150 different paranthas, Varun and Supra Agarwal is back with a new concept. Borrowing from the Spanish Tapas, they have brought regional Indian Tapas to the food stage. Of the many places represented through its menu map, we highlight the five you don’t want to miss.

RAJASTHANI KHOBA ROTI  
How a regular roti can be transformed into a piece of culinary wonder is a thing to be testified through this preparation. The name khoba signifies the shape of the roti which has indentations or cavities. This originated from the villages in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and is a thick dough roti with bishop’s weed and other spices. At the restaurant, it’s served with Panchmel Daal Tadka or Daal Keema.

DAKAI PAROTA FROM BENGAL
A street favourite from the region, Dakai Parota is a kind of layered paratha which can be roasted on a flat skillet or deep-fried. “Like you have puris in Delhi, kachodis in Rajasthan and Luchis in Bengal, this dish is similar but of course, far from same. it is crisp on the outside but soft on the inside. A whole is made on the top following which, a filling of Kosha Mangsho Aloo or Lamb is filled,” he says.

BHOPALI BHUTE KE KHEES 
Anywhere you go in Bhopal you’ll see mashed corn on the roadside being prepared into a snack. At Maachis it becomes a palak patta crisp with Mascarpone quenelle and a tangy tamatar salsa added to complete the twist.

FISH POLICHATTU-MOLIKATU FROM ANDHRA PRADESH 
Two of the star preparations of the Andhra region, are fish preparations. Polichattu is a delicate kokum scented spicy tilapia, wrapped in plantain leaves and seared on a griddle. It uses a regional paste heavy of curry leaves, onion and coconut. “It’s spicy but not hot. It is pungent. Molikatu, on the other hand, is lightly flavoured. All spices and herbs are from India,” says Varun, who is also the chef.

SHILLONG SHAPALE 
The place of origin for this pie dish is Tibet. The meat (non-vegetarian version) or corn (vegetarian version) is minced with hands, following which burnt chilli tomato chutney is added to it. “We source a variety of Himalayan smoked cheese from a local vendor and incorporate it into the dish. The warm gooeyness adds a distinct nutty flavour and the lemongrass gives a very unusual ring,” says Varun. 
Maachis, Ardee Mall, Sector 52, Gurgaon

