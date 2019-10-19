Top artisanal brands under one roof

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

The first-ever edition of a two-day luxury beauty and wellness festival, titled Beauticity, will open at DLF Emporio pavilion at 12pm today. Organised by WedWise – a wedding consultation platform–where 30 brands including bath and skincare brand Mystic Valley, ayurvedic brand for pets Pet Veda; Dekhani Beauty that supplies Korean skincare products; artisanal skincare brand Wildflower, and Sana Oud that sources all wood from northeast will showcase their products.

Ginny Kohli, who founded WedWise in 2015 with a vision is to resolve choke points in the wedding ecosystem, says, “There are a lot of beauty brands and services in the market but the sector remains untapped due to lack of knowledge and guidance. This event is a destination where we don’t want people to just shop but also exchange ideas and experiences and meet experts from the industry. We have stalls by non-retailer artisanal, ayurvedic and organic homegrown brands, and experts to talk about mental health and internal wellbeing.”

Interactive live sessions will be held on both days from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm, where entrepreneurs and leaders from beauty and wellness industry will take the stage for panel discussions, consultations and live Q&As.

Kohli says, “While spiritual life coach Meenaa Mahajjan will talk about internal healing, dermatologist DR Rajat Kandhari will discuss skin issues, new treatments and fads one should not fall for. Delhi-based singer Suryaveer Hooja and ballet dancer Meher Banjaran will help people explore wellness through music and dance. In totality, these will be holistic knowledge-sharing sessions on beauty and wellness.”

Pearl Academy lecturer Badapbor Hynniewt will throw light on beauty as career and blogger Harpreet will explain her life as a beauty influencer. “When we talk about skin consultation, there are so many options in the market, and people don’t know where to go and what to do. That is why we thought of doing sessions with experts. Even the exhibits are also not only product driven but also knowledge-driven,” she adds.

There will be a BeautiBooth where make-up artists from across the city will give free trials and makeovers to visitors. “Apart from shopping and informative sessions, the event is also about getting pampered. We have foot massages, face pack demos, Oxygen Therapy by Oxy Bar, Spa & Dental Services by HealthNet,” Kohli adds.For those, who love to munch on something while strolling through exhibitions, there will be a food outlet Nut and Bowls that does only vegan food and cheese.