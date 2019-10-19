‘Workers to get revised wages before Diwali’: Labour Minister Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said a meeting had been called on October 21 to implement revised minimum wages in Delhi before Diwali.“The workers and employees will get an increased salary before Diwali,” Rai tweeted, calling for a meeting of Labour Department officials on October 21.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld the Delhi government’s March 2017 notification on higher minimum wages for workers in the city. The Delhi government had welcomed the Supreme Court decision on the minimum wages, saying that it would soon issue a final notification on the enhanced minimum wages.

The state government has fixed the minimum wages based on the average prices of food items and clothing, and other basic necessities of life such as housing, electricity etc.The minimum wage for unskilled workers has been fixed at `14,842 per month, that for semi-skilled workers at `16,341 per month, and for skilled workers at `17,991 per month.