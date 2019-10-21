Home Cities Delhi

A wholesome endeavour for the arts

By Express News Service

The first edition of mega art fair, titled Festival of Art, is going on with much fanfare in the capital city. With more than 200 artists participating in the four-day long event, the festival is organised by Akatva Arts. 

Ashish Mishra, director and organiser, Aktava Arts, speaks with The Morning Standard on his interest in arts. “I’m mainly associated with aviation field but I used to visit art galleries with my friends due to my love in the arts,” adding, “I came to an understanding that many of the art organisations are not getting the right exposure. And in turn, the artists too are not getting their required due. I decided to do something for the artists. It all started last year but with this festival it has now come to full scale.”

There are a range of art galleries who have taken booths here. The booths are available at discounted rates. One could term the event colourful and vibrant. There are modern and contemporary paintings, photography, drawings, sculptures, installations and digital art. Mediums such as manuscripts, sculptures, paintings including miniature painting, wooden, bronze, stone, terracotta arts and crafts, textiles, audio-visual and multimedia presentations dominate the exhibition space.  

It’s not just about fine arts rather the entire programme is designed to facilitate creative minds. One could attend workshops, talk shows and discussions covering various aspects of arts all across the country. 
Galleries such as, Uchaan Art Gallery, Merakii Art House, and Majlis Art Forum among others have displayed their collections here. And artworks from Ruchi Agrawal, Ajay Chandak , Mohit Bhardwaj and others are on display at the venue. 

Talking about choosing central Delhi as the location of the event, Mishra says, “A lot of art galleries are based here. Also, being a prime location, many prominent personalities stay here who can buy the artworks hence benefitting the artists.”
Till: October 22 At: Pandara Park, Pandara Road, New Delhi

