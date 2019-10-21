Co-living cohesion

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

You come with a simple suitcase and start a beautiful living. Co-living spaces, that have germinated in varies cities, are being lauded as the next big thing in the housing division. These urbane models of residence are space-efficient, cost-effective and foster social engagement through fun activities. We spoke to Pratul Gupta, co-founder, Grexter Living, a popular co-living space, who took us through the broad range of benefits that these places offer and why it has the potential to solve accommodation-related heartburns in metros like Delhi.

Grexter is a tech-based rental accommodation platform driven by design and functionality. “It does away with a hefty brokerage, low-quality homes, sky-high rents and deposits, and picky homeowners. What you get is a fully furnished co-living space, besides ensuring bachelors and spinsters are not treated like second-class citizens,” says Gupta.

Grexter does not deal in cash. All our issues are solved through a ticketing system which can be triggered by the tick of a button, he tells us. Security is on point with CCTV footage which covers every corner of the building. “The main aspect that makes Grexter a good choice is its fun vibe. People are very friendly, which is one of the main determinant factors to live somewhere, but more importantly, it’s affordable. The rent for a double-sharing room starts at `9,000, whereas the rent for single rooms starts from `16,000, including utility charges and maintenance.”

Rahul Singh, a 23-year-old Event Manager has been living at a Grexter property since 2018. He lived in a PG earlier and found the lack of privacy unbearable. “Here there is a balance. I can have my own space while also chilling with co-tenants. And every time I enter this space, I feel right at home because imagination has gone into decorating it with bright colours and modish accessories,” he says.

Following a minimalist approach, the interior sensibility resonates with youngsters. These are space with causal seating, pop motifs on the wall, an offbeat colour palate, alfresco seating with corners to read and more. “I have been living in a Grexter property for one and a half years and especially like in-house events like open mic, movie screenings and festive celebrations. The other thing that I appreciate is that most of its properties are situated near IT hubs,” says 26-year-old software engineer, Bhavna Bhatia.

The residents partake in regular community events and recreational activities to facilitate maximum engagement. “From live cricket and football match screenings to poetry sessions, we decide on the type of events depending on the common interest of the all. These work as ice-breakers and is a unique aspect of Grexter. Here, strangers become acquaintances and acquaintances become friends,” he says.