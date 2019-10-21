Criticism of freebies: We invest on common man, explains AAP 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday slammed the Delhi unit of BJP for criticising schemes and facilities being provided by them as “freebies” to ‘buy’ votes ahead of the Assembly elections lined up for next year.

The party said that it believes in investing in people and feels it is its responsibility to extend all kinds of facilities to the people.



One such scheme being provided is free electricity of up to 200 units for domestic consumers, which was later extended to tenants residing in the city, a move which has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP.

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the BJP is “anti-poor” and supports only industrialists.



This was in response to a statement made by senior BJP leader and former union minister Vijay Goel, where he stated that if his party comes to power in the national capital then it will not provide subsidy on electricity.

“BJP leader and MP Vijay Goel said that if they come to power then they will withdraw the scheme of free electricity till 200 units. It is clear now that the BJP is anti-poor, anti-people and they will always work to finish the benefits which are pro-people” said Singh.

Goel later defended his statement saying that electricity will be cheaper than subsidies provided by the AAP government if his party comes to power.