Father and friend get life for raping 10-year-old girl in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the trauma faced by a ten-year-old girl due to sexual assault by her father and his friend, a Delhi court has sentenced the duo to life imprisonment and termed their

actions as an act where the protector became the predator.



Additional Sessions Judge Gaurav Rao convicted Kailash Sharma and his friend Dinesh Gupta for sexually assaulting the minor girl and also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each under the POCSO act.



Both convicts are residents of South East Delhi.

“The convicts have committed a very serious, ghastly crime against a minor girl. The victim was hardly 10 years old at the time of the incident. Sexual assault, especially upon minor girls, leave a lifelong scar on the mind and psyche of the victim. The trauma the victim had suffered on account of sexual assault by the accused/convicts is writ large. It has to be remembered that convict is the father of the victim, however, despite being her protector, saviour, he indulged in sickening and perverted acts of abuse. It is a shocking case where the protector became the predator,” the court observed while sentencing the duo to life imprisonment.

Kailash and Dinesh have already spent over 7 years in jail before. “Kailash not only abused the victim for his sexual gratification but also allowed his friend to sexually abuse and exploit her. The ordeal of the victim lasted for two months wherein after tying her mouth, hands and legs accused persons raped and also committed carnal intercourse against the order of nature upon/with her. The trauma the victim would have suffered is immeasurable, unthinkable. It shall be difficult for her to treat anybody in life anymore. Irreparable physical, mental and psychological damage would have been caused to the victim,” the judgement read.

The court also awarded compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the girl for her welfare and rehabilitation and said, “Concept of welfare and well being of children is basic for any civilised society and this has a direct bearing on the state of health and well being of the entire community, its growth and development. Children are a supremely important national asset and the future well being of the nation depends on how its children grow and develop.”



(Names have been changed to protect the identity of the victim)