Man, his horse attacked by landlord; one held in Delhi

A case has been registered under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Published: 21st October 2019 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man and his horse were allegedly attacked by a group of people in South Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Angad Sahlot was attacked by the landlord of a farm in Fatehpur Beri where he stays with his family, and horses and cows, the police said.

According to the police, Sahlot has dispute with the landlord for some time now.

On Sunday, the landlord and others attacked Sahlot and also injured his horse, they said.

An accused has been arrested and others will be arrested soon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The officer added that the animals are fine in the farm.

