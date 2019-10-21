News of Connaught Place road closure irks traders in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issued a statement on Sunday regarding the apparent closure of roads and parking lots at Connaught Place, for four days before the festival of Diwali.

The statement read that word has been going around about the Delhi government along with DCP Traffic and NDMC planning on closing certain roads in the area from 6 pm for traffic and converting parking lots into food stalls right before the period of festivity.

The traders argued that the period right before Diwali is a great time to do business, but any such move by the government would affect their chances of recuperating the losses they incurred in previous months due to the economic slowdown the country has been witnessing.

“By implementing any such plan this problem will only worsen and further damage our business which is already bleeding due to the overall economic downcycle and also haphazard schemes being brought upon us by the authorities from time to time,” the statement read.