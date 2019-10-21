Home Cities Delhi

Ragpickers rape Goa woman waiting at Delhi bus stand, one arrested

Police said 4,000 vagabonds were verified to establish identity of the suspects, ragpickers from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

Published: 21st October 2019 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A month after a woman from Goa was allegedly raped and assaulted when she was waiting at a bus stand in the city, the Delhi Police said it has arrested a man, while another suspect is still on the run.

The incident happened on September 16 and the arrest was made last Wednesday.

Police said 4,000 vagabonds were verified to establish identity of the suspects, ragpickers from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

The woman, a native of Goa, was to catch a bus from the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand but she reached early and decided to spend the night at nearby Indraprastha Park bus stop, police said.

While she was sleeping, two men -- Abdul Khalid and Munna -- dragged her to the bushes behind the bus stop, which is located on the Ring Road, and allegedly raped her.

They also assaulted her when she tried to resist, officials said.

The woman managed to escape with the help of a motorist who stopped on hearing her screams.

Khalid and Munna too fled the spot.

Police said they have arrested Khalid from the Sarai Kale Khan area following a tip-off, while a hunt is on for Munna.

Khalid has confessed to the crime and said that he and Munna were in an inebriated state on the night of the incident, police said.

"During investigation, clothes of the survivor in torn condition, her slippers and a 'gamchha' were recovered from the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

The accused admitted that the 'gamchha' or the towel belonged to him, Biswal said.

Khalid has been produced before a court, he said, adding that raids are being conducted to nab Munna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa Delhi bus stand Delhi rape
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp