Will hike AAP subsidies, benefits by 5 per cent if voted to power, declares Manoj Tiwari

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had thanked the BJP for making its intentions clear that it would withdraw the electricity subsidy announced by AAP government.

Published: 21st October 2019 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The war of words between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over power subsidies and other government handouts took an interesting turn on Monday, with the saffron party’s city chief Manoj Tiwari promising to hike the benefits if voted to power.

He said there would be a 5 per cent increase in power subsidy and ‘other’ benefits if BJP forms the government in the national capital.

“We won’t put a stop to power subsidies are other benefits made available by the AAP government. If voted to power, the BJP will enhance these benefits by 5 per cent,” Tiwari said during an interaction with media persons on Monday.

Tiwari’s words are at variance with those of senior party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, who had said his party, if elected, won’t continue power subsidies but would encourage competition between discoms to bring down tariff.

The Delhi government also provides 50 per cent subsidy on bills for power consumption between 201 units and 400 units.

Responding to Goel’s remark, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said his words bared the BJP’s true intent.

Taking a potshot at the CM on his decision to bring back the ‘Odd-Even’ car rationing scheme to contain pollution, Tiwari said the government should, instead, focus on boosting public transport in the city.
“While campaigning in Haryana, I saw a significant decline in the number of farmers burning crop residue. Kejriwal is trying to hide his failures by putting the blame on Haryana government,” he said.

2 leaders speaking in different voices
Tiwari’s words were at variance with those of Vijay Goel, who said the BJP won’t continue the power subsidies introduced by AAp govt, if voted to power in the Assembly polls

