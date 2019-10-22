By Express News Service

Fashion designer Kunal Anil Tanna launched his AW’19 collection, titled Alacrity, that reinvents his silhouettes and brings in an unwilted sense of restful cheer.

“Drawing inspiration from cosseting the soul by reminiscing the delightful past and embracing joyous remembrances, I emphasise on advancing towards Alacrity,” shared Tanna, adding, “A new path that brings an exhilarating gusto is what I have attempted to transform in my collection.”

Talking further about the collection, Tanna said, “I have reinvented the silhouettes. Securely layered ensembles to reflect a soothing yet enthusiastic appeal. Yet again experimenting with the shirt and trench styles, I have made an effort to immaculately amalgamate them not only with jackets but also with classic Indian forms like achkan, bandi and kurta. It intends to provide a refreshing attire option for the modern day groom and his boy entourage.”

With a forte for developing intricate fabric surfaces, holding on to the cuddling moments and seeking a pampering sense of solace, Tanna’s latest edition displays patterns influenced by his grandmother’s humbly patched comforters. “For the first time, I have attempted on developing cozy cable knits and quilted textures to recall the warmth of childhood memories. Nostalgic hues that set the mood, with a refreshed desire of seeking shelter under the calming, deep unsaturated tones form the basis of the colour scheme.” Tints of expresso brown, serene anthracite blue, gentle gradations of slate grey and neutral heritage shades form a perfect zealous palette.

For Tanna, the journey so far has been uplifting and insightful. “It has helped me develop designs derived from my experiences that not only reflect my inner being but are also relatable,” said the designer, adding, “Alacrity is about the enthusiasm to move ahead and that’s exactly what is in our list next.”