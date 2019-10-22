ABVP bags seven out of 11 DUSU Executive Councillor posts

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday bagged 7 out of 11 posts of Councillor in DUSU's Executive Committee.

For the post of First Councillor (Chief Executive Councillor), ABVP's candidate, Tushar Baisla got the highest number of votes.

Baisla, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Nishulk Kharb, Taranprit Kaur, Suryansh Singh, Ravindra Beniwal and Shubham Chaudhary of ABVP were elected to the post of Executive Councillors.

Sidharth Yadav, State Secretary, ABVP Delhi, said: "ABVP's victory in the Executive Councillor election is testament to the emergence of a tenacious and proficient cadre of student activists. That ABVP has found its feet as a sincere representative of students' interests is evidenced by the popular support it enjoys across the entire spectrum of the student community."