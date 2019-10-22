Beauty of the Northeast in Delhi

Home Cities Delhi

Artist Raja Subrata Bose in his day job works as an ophthalmologist. He finds the profession quite relatable to his passion for fine arts.

By Express News Service

Artist Raja Subrata Bose in his day job works as an ophthalmologist. He finds the profession quite relatable to his passion for fine arts. “I am thankful to god for making me an ophthalmologist. As we all know, there is something known as an inner vision rooted deep inside all of us. Art is something to convey this inner vision from the artist to the viewer,”  he says. According to Bose, his training on microsurgery of the eye further helped him to work on smartphone screen with fingers to complete his digital works.

His ongoing show, Native Lineage, on view in Gurugram, includes a range of mediums featuring acrylic, watercolours, pastels and mixed media paintings. It is essentially a fair repository of his thoughts translated on the canvas. In this show, his inspiration is nature. He says, “Nature itself is a big canvas — it inspires, it smiles and sometimes, it becomes angry just as a child who is playing continuously all around us.”

Bose’ works (clockwise from top left) Breathing Zone, Teenage girl with her dog and a girl selling flowers

Born and brought up in the Northeast, he says, “Surrounded by picturesque scenes, I am blessed to be continuously inspired by mother nature and try always to bring the healing and joyous feeling of nature to my canvas.” Bose took to art early in life. Painting since childhood, he connects with nature at many levels. “The eyes of an artist observe the beauty from different angles. Nature has healing properties and one who can see its beauty, lives in bliss forever. Through my artworks, I try to heal, rejuvenate and soothe the nerves so that people experience the abundant beauty of nature. We are constantly going away from it and thus find ourselves turning pessimistic.”

The artist favours mobile art to a large extent. “Digital paintings have stepped into global art in a big manner. I have used my smartphone to create these digital artworks and thus, I call it Mobile Art,” he says.
“In this exhibition, I have displayed the style of smartphone digital artworks. I have been working on this style for a while and it’s not just simple but a cost-effective method for generating miniature artworks,” Subrata shares.

The show is curated by Iqbal Krishna.
Till today, at Krantz Art Gallery, Gurugram

