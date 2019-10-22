Home Cities Delhi

Call to adopt vegetarian food & say no to drugs

A vegetarian diet reduces the risk of many diseases like heart disease, obesity, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, they all said in unison.

Some of the delegates who participated in the meet on vegetarianism

By Express News Service

THE two-day international meet on vegetarianism, Antarrashtriya Nashamukt Shakahari Samagam, concluded on Sunday with powerful discussions. Organised by Babji Jai Gurudev Sangat Delhi Pradesh at Ramlila Ground with an objective to inspire the society to adopt vegetarian food and create a drug-free society, it had participants from 32 countries across the world speaking in favour of vegetarian diet.

Delhi’s who’s who attended the meet, including Sanjay Singh (AAP Rajya Sabha member), Mohan Yadav (MLA Ujjain South), Paltu Ram (MLA Balampur Sadar) and Manish Vishnoi (Asia Head Golden Books of world record). Some political leaders from Nepal were also present.

“Adopting a vegetarian diet can be the perfect way to stay healthy and happy as it is a complete diet, which contains all the essential nutrients required by a human body,” said Umakant ji Maharaj on the occasion. “World Vegetarian Day is observed annually around the planet on October 1. In India we all should celebrate this day as to motivate maximum people to follow vegetarian diet,” added Vishnoi.
A highlight of the event was a display of 250 dishes made with gram flour.

