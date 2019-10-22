Home Cities Delhi

Fire service to keep extra vigil at 22 hotspots during Diwali in Delhi

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has identified 22 hotspots in the city to keep round-the-clock vigil over the two days of Diwali — October 26 and 27.

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has identified 22 hotspots in the city to keep round-the-clock vigil over the two days of Diwali — October 26 and 27.

According to the DFS, the number of fire calls doubles during the festival, so the authority has come up with a detailed action plan that includes deployment of motorcycles and minivans equipped with water pumps, in addition to the fire tenders.

“The Diwali action plan is ready. Very soon we will advertise in the media in order to create awareness among the public. Our staff is trained, but we are doing a revision of sorts to prepare for the two days of Diwali, when we receive double the normal number of calls reporting fires,” said Vipin Kental, Director, DFS.

The hotspots have been identified mostly on the basis of feedback from officials and observations over the years about where incidents of fire occur frequently, Kental said.Working together with the government and other environment agencies the fire service anticipates, that as per the Supreme Court’s order last year which stated community fire display at open grounds and community centers, there will deployment for that to.

“Although the detail of how and where the open grounds for community fire crackers display is still to be worked out, we are ready” added director who said that people should be utmost careful while display of crackers, if any.

In some areas, where there is no fire station and the roads are too narrow for a fire tender, the DFS has decided to deploy motorcycles and four-wheelers fitted with high-powered water pumps. These will be used by the first emergency responders in case of a fire.

The DFS will be dealing with Diwali fires amid a staff crunch. Of the 2,367 sanctioned posts for firemen in DFS, 1,598 were filled in September, and 769 are vacant.Of the 1,598 newly appointed firemen, 500 are fresh recruits, according to a recent report. The manpower is distributed across 61 fire stations.

