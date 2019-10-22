Home Cities Delhi

JD(U) to contest Delhi assembly election, Nitish Kumar to address party meeting on October 23

The JD(U) is an ally of the BJP but its alliance with the saffron party has remained confined to Bihar and it has been fighting polls outside on its own.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP ally JD(U) is set to contest the Delhi assembly election on its own and Bihar Chief Minister and party president Nitish Kumar will address a meeting of its workers in the national capital on Wednesday regarding its poll preparedness.

JD(U) general secretary Sanjay Jha, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Delhi and a minister in the Bihar government, said it will contest the assembly polls, which are likely to be held early next year, with "full force".

The meeting on Wednesday is likely to be attended by over 3,000 workers drawn from all 70 assembly constituencies, he added.

Though the JD(U) is an ally of the BJP but its alliance with the saffron party has remained confined to Bihar and it has been fighting polls outside on its own.

The party is eyeing migrant voters from poorvanchal and Bihar to make an impact in the city where the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and the Congress are seen as the main rivals.

It had contested a few seats in the 2015 polls and party sources said it will fight at a much bigger scale this time round.

