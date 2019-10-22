Home Cities Delhi

Man held for killing financier, his servant over monetary dispute in Delhi

Anthony Bagher, who was staying at Khera Khurd here, along with two other men, allegedly shot dead Amit and his servant on October 14.

Published: 22nd October 2019 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a financier and his servant over a monetary dispute in Outer North Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said.

Anthony Bagher, who was staying at Khera Khurd here, along with two other men, allegedly shot dead Amit and his servant Nikhil Gulati on October 14, a senior officer said.

Their bodies were found in a canal in Katju Marg area after three days, he said.

Amit (30), was a resident of Rohini's Sector-28 area and a native of Rohtak district in Haryana.

He and his servant Gulati (40) were missing from 8 pm on October 14 after they went to meet a person, who was identified as Naveen, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

The next day, Amit's brother Jaideep came to Delhi from Rohtak and lodged a missing report at the Shahbad Dairy police station, he said.

"During investigation, it was found that Naveen, who is also a financier, had borrowed nearly Rs 7 lakh from Amit, out of which an amount of around Rs 2 lakh was not repaid," the DCP said.

Amit had kept Naveen's car in lieu of the pending amount, he added.

On the day of the incident, Amit and Naveen spoke over phone and in the evening, the victims went to meet him to collect the remaining money, the DCP said.

A scuffle took place between Naveen and Amit after they met, following which Naveen, Bagher and another man allegedly killed them, the officer added.

Efforts are on to arrest Naveen and the other absconding person, police said, adding that Amit used to live in Delhi and his family is in Rohtak, police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi crime Delhi murder
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp